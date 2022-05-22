Guwahati: The Assam police will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the incident of arson at Batadroba police station in Central Assam’s Nagaon district.

GP Singh, Special Director General of Police (DGP), police are investigating whether it was part of a planned conspiracy or not.

“We are investigating whether it was part of a planned conspiracy or not. There was preparation on the part of the arsonist as they came with the inflammable liquids, so that indicates that there were some preparations,” Singh said.

He said that the SIT will ascertain whether it was for the purpose of destruction of some evidence of crucial importance to somebody or to snatch weapons etc which are already here.

Regarding the alleged custodial death of one Safiqul Islam, Singh said that an inquiry has been ordered which will be done by an Additional SP of Karbi Anglong district.

Following the alleged custodial death of Safiqul Islam on Saturday, an angry mob vandalized the Batadroba police station by setting it on fire.

According to reports, Safiqul Islam was allegedly picked up by the police on Saturday when he was on his way to the market to sell fish.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in a statement mentioned, “One Safiqul Islam (39yo) was brought to Batadrava Thana on 20/05/22 at 9:30 PM after receiving a complaint of him being drunk. He was in fact lying on a public road before he was brought in. He was booked after a medical check-up. The next day he was released and handed over to his wife.”

“His wife even gave him some water/food. Later he complained of sickness and he was taken to two hospitals, one after another. Unfortunately, he was declared dead. We take this unfortunate death very seriously and have put the Batadrava Thana OC on suspension and rest of the staff Closed,” he revealed.

The Assam police chief ensured that if there is any foul play at the police’s end, “we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to law.”