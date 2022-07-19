TANGLA: In a massive boost to Assam’s green energy sector, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a 25-megawatt solar energy plant in Udalguri on Tuesday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the project at a special ceremony, jointly hosted by Azure Power and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in Udalguri.

The Assam power department aims to produce at least 5-crore units of electricity from the Rs 300 crore worth solar power project in Udalguri.

This solar park will benefit the residents of Darrang, Udalguri and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

“In our journey towards inclusive growth and development, we are ensuring environment preservation by initiating necessary measures,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The power generated by the plant will be supplied to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited under a long-term 25-year PPA on the inauguration,” said Harsh Shah, CEO of Azure Power.

“The commissioning of our 90 MW solar power plant, the largest in Assam, is an indication of our strong project development and execution skills. The project also demonstrates the state’s commitment to sustainable development by promoting clean, accessible, affordable, and equitable solar energy availability. In addition to meeting the state’s sustainability targets, our project will help in creating a self-sustaining ecosystem by providing jobs, skill development, and revenue opportunities for the local population,” said MD of APDCL – Rakesh Kumar.

“Participation of Azure Power in Assam’s journey towards clean and green energy is appreciable. APDCL is committed to supplying uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe, and quality power to all its valued customers. These projects strengthen the resolve to reduce carbon emissions in the state, in line with the declaration of the Prime Minister at Glasgow. Such endeavors will pave the way for making Assam one of the top states of the country as envisioned by chief minister,” he further added.

The inaugural event was attended by BTC CEM Pramod Boro, Assam power minister Nandita Garlosa, Assam minister Ashok Singhal, Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia among others.