At least 19 construction workers, all hailing from Assam, are reported to have been missing from a remote area near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 19 road construction workers are reported to have been missing since two weeks from a border road construction site in Damin circle in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.

One body, believed to be that of one of the missing workers was recovered from Furak River, a tributary of the Kumey River.

A police team along with an executive magistrate has been sent for the inquest to the place of occurrence, located between Huri and Rupa villagse, about 170 km from the district HQs.

Further, a medical team has been sent to the spot to carry out the post-mortem because it would be quite difficult for them to carry the mutilated body back to Koloriang, the DC said.

The 19 construction workers from Assam are now feared to have drowned at the Kumi River in Arunachal Pradesh.

The missing 19 construction workers hail from Barpeta, Baksa and Bongaigaon districts in Assam.

A missing complaint was filed by the contractor on July 5.

According to a complaint, the 19 missing workers, who hail from Assam, had allegedly fled the labour camps in Damin circle in Arunachal Pradesh after they were reportedly denied leave to go back to their homes in Assam to celebrate Eid last week.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a BRO road from Damin to Huri in Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy commissioner of Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh – Nighee Bengia said, “Police are investigating the matter. But no clue has thus far been accessed.”