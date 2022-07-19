Guwahati: Assam cabinet has approved Rs 839.95 crore for the formation of five new Commando Battalions in the state.

The battalions will be stationed in vulnerable locations and will improve the Assam Police’s capabilities to combat crime and constitute a key component of counterinsurgency operations.

Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said this while briefing the media after the meeting.

The five battalions will be set up in Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Biswanath and Tinsukia districts.

Today on #AssamCabinet in leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa sir took several key decisions pertaining to creation of new battalions, developing new ropeways, setting up Assam Complex in Maharashtra, promoting forensic education, easing norms for EWS candidates etc. pic.twitter.com/ShLS23w9b4 — Sanjoy Kishan (@sanjoykishan1) July 18, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday in a tweet said that this was among several other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting pertaining to the creation of new battalions, developing new ropeways, setting up Assam Complex in Maharashtra, promoting forensic education, easing norms for EWS candidates, protection of tenure of ward commissioner, etc.

In June last year, the Assam government decided to raise 10 new commando battalions on the lines of the National Security Guard (NSG) to strengthen the state police in its fight against crime.