Police in Hojai district of Assam have recovered and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore.

The seized brown sugar weighed 983 grams.

The recovery of brown sugar was made from a house at South Hill Colony in Hojai district of Assam.

Moreover, a person has also been arrested by the Assam police in connection with the seizure.

The arrested person has been identified as Deabash Hore.

Police informed that Hore brought the drugs from Dimapur in Nagaland to Hojai in Assam by train.

He intended to sell the brown sugar in Hojai district of Assam, police informed.

Notably, the police in Assam had launched a massive crackdown on illegal drug trade last year.

Since then, drugs worth crores of rupees, thus far, have been recovered and seized in Assam.