Guwahati: Qmin Cafe marks its 17th establishment at the Aurus Mall in Guwahati. Magnifying it’s brand positioning of Qurated, Quality Quisine, the cafe showcases global delights in interiors complimenting surfaces with bright hues and colorful fabric

Commenting on the launch, Jayanta Das, Cluster General Manager IHCl said, “Qmin’s expansion is in line with the strategy of its growing F&B portfolio across multiple market segments. With Qmin Cafe’s first outlet in the Northeast, guests can now look forward to a differentiated epicurean experience, where they can enjoy high-quality products, global flavours and delectable beverages, all of which cater to Guwahati’s delicacies.”

Qmin Cafe is a flagship cafe brand presented by Indian Hotels Company Limited. Strategically located in the heart of the Guwahati, Qmin will offer an array of gourmet foods, bakery and confectionery products.

Qmin App was launched when the pandemic disrupted the hospitality and restaurant business in 2020. The concept was put forward in association with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and served a million doctors and nurses during the pandemic. Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) later expanded the brand to introduce a lifestyle gourmet store concept, Qmin Shop, along with Qmin On The Move, a food truck that catered to the need for on-the-go meals.

Since its launch in 2020, Qmin has rapidly expanded to 19 cities, delivering comfort food as well as signature favourites from IHCL restaurants which include iconic brands like Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger.

Qmin is all set to woo its guests in Guwahati with its global delicacies in an elegant spacious interior perfect to catch up with your family and friends.