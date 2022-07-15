Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has retained its position in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), achieving 7th Rank in ‘Engineering’ Category this year.

The Institute also retained its position in ‘Overall’ Category, recording Rank 8th in NIRF 2022.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced NIRF 2022 results on Friday.

Announcing the NIRF 2022 Ranking Results, Pradhan said, “The list of top Institutes released in NIRF 2022 showcases the impartial and qualitative assessment done by the Ministry of Education. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister had the vision to make sure all Higher Education Institutions should be able to highlight their outstanding performance to the young aspirants.”

Congratulating the Institute on its performance, IIT Guwahati, Director T. G. Sitharam said, “The performance of the institute directly reflects the contribution of the students and the faculty members and we will continue to support their efforts”

Highlighting the plans for coming years, Sitharam said, “The institute is making efforts for promoting interdisciplinary research by initiating several academic schools and centers as part of NEP2020 implementation. This will not only enhance interaction among top academicians and enhance the standards of higher education but also bring to the forefront the best academic practices and also enhance our abilities to solve societal problems”

IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in 2014. It continues to maintain its good position even today in various International Rankings.

IIT Guwahati has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centers and five schools covering all the major engineering, science and humanities disciplines, offering BTech, BDes, MA, MDes, MTech, MSc/MS and Ph.D. programmes.

The institute offers a residential campus to 435 faculty members and more than 7,000 students at present.

IIT Guwahati gained rank 37 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and overall 384 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023 released recently.