Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) bagged the seventh rank among engineering colleges at the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022.

As per the 2022 NIRF ranking, IIT Madras was ranked best among engineering colleges while IIT-Delhi was listed second and IIT-Bombay third.

IIT-Madras also ranked top in the overall category while IIT-Guwahati ranked eighth.

IISc-Bangalore ranked second and IIT-Bangalore ranked third. JNU ranked 10th in the overall category.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to rank institutions of higher education in India.

The Framework was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on 29 September 2015.

Depending on their areas of operation, institutions have been ranked under 11 different categories – overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

The Framework uses several parameters for ranking purposes like resources, research, and stakeholder perception.

These parameters have been grouped into five clusters and these clusters were assigned certain weightages. The weightages depend on the type of institution. About 3500 institutions voluntarily participated in the first round of rankings.