Guwahati: Assam floods continue to improve as till Thursday the state witnessed no new deaths while the number of people affected declined to 2,28,545.

As per the latest data by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of districts affected declined to six including Cachar, Chirang, Dima-Hasao, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tamulpur.

Of the total 2.28 lakh people, 1,34,487 are from the Cachar district while Morigaon follows with 92,853.

Apart from the population, a total of 527 hectares of cropland remain sub-merged.

While there were no new casualties reported, the death toll stood at 193 confirmed deaths.

The ASDMA further state that in total 61 relief camps in five districts are still operational and are housing 15,705 people.