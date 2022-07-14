Guwahati: A local court in upper Assam’s Golaghat district has allowed a 19-year-old girl student of Jorhat DCB College, who is in jail, to appear in her BSc second semester exam under the custody of Police.

The session judge court in Golaghat directed the District Magistrate to make due arrangements for the student’s participation in the examination scheduled under police custody for the requisite period from the beginning of the examination up to its end.

The Court has directed that the student shall be brought to the examination centre for his participation therein and re-lodged in jail after the examination is over.

Barshashree Buragohain has been in jail since May for her Facebook post allegedly supporting the proscribed rebel outfit ULFA (I).

Barshashree, who hails from Teok in Jorhat district, was arrested from Uriamghat in Golaghat district on May 18 this year for her post titled ‘Akou Korim Rashtra Droh’ (will again rebel against the nation).

She was subsequently slapped with UAPA.

Barshashree’s arrest has sparked massive reactions across the state, with student bodies, opposition parties and intellectuals demanding her early release.