New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed a large database management software system that would collect structural and design related data for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to reduce the cost of maintenance and rehabilitation of offshore oil platforms.



The software ‘Structural Integrity Management System’ (SIMS) was developed by the Offshore Structures Group by the department of ocean engineering at IIT Madras.



“It has a large database management system housing crucial information about structural and other design-related data, which can be extracted by a click of a button, saving considerable time and effort for ONGC,” a statement said.



IIT-Madras Director professor V Kamakoti handed over the system to ONGC Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar at an event on Thursday.



The facility would be implemented by ONGC with access to various stakeholders like the Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology, offshore assets, offshore engineering services and inspection and maintenance and repair teams of ONGC.



“I am sure this software will contribute towards ‘Atmanirbhar’ which is very important. Today, tons and tons of your personal data is going abroad. This IIT Madras contribution is extremely important in keeping ONGC data from going out. This data, if collected in a streamlined manner for some years, can help in the development of indigenous start-ups that can develop Atmanirbhar technologies,” Kamakoti said.



The Structural Integrity Management System is a very important system. Along with the oil that ONGC is drilling, it is also drilling data, which is extremely important, he said.



“Real-time sensors can enable inspection every second, instead of periodical frequencies. We can also develop AI and ML Tools to predict when inspections would be required,” he said



ONGC Director (offshore) Pankaj Kumar said, “IIT Madras has been at the forefront of developing indigenous technologies and delivery solutions requested by the industry. We are collaborating with IIT Madras Ocean Engineering department which has been providing contributions in developing high-end technical solutions in the domain of offshore areas.”



“This particular software SIMS is an example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Digital India outcome, in keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an excellent effort of industry-academia collaboration…,” he said.







