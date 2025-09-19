Guwahati: Unknown armed miscreants ambushed a team of Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday evening, killing two soldiers and injuring four others.

The attack occurred around 5:50 pm at Nambol Sabal Leikai, under the jurisdiction of Nambol Police Station, as the troops were travelling in a Tata 407 vehicle from Imphal towards Bishnupur, according to the police report.

It is reported that the attackers opened fire on the vehicle.

Manipur Police personnel immediately rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, two soldiers succumbed to their injuries before receiving medical attention.

As of the time of reporting, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As per sources, police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. Authorities have yet to release the names of the casualties.

Further updates are awaited as the situation develops