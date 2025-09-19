Guwahati: Singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Reports indicate that he experienced breathing difficulties while diving and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at around 2:30 pm IST.

Zubeen’s Last Message to Fans

Just hours before his passing, Zubeen shared a video on his social media from Singapore, where he was attending the North East India Festival.

In the video, he introduced himself to his fans, saying, “Hi my friends, I am Zubeen Garg, a Bollywood singer from Assam, North East.” He also invited fans to join him at the festival, saying, “See you there, I’ll be performing, talking to you, and I’ll be there with you.”

Details About the Festival

Zubeen had been promoting the 4th North East India Festival in Singapore, which was scheduled for September 20th and 21st.

He had shared details about the event, which included showcasing North East India’s culture, products, dance forms, and musical performances. Zubeen was set to perform his popular Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese songs on the 20th.

Fans Remember Zubeen

Fans quickly took to social media to express their sorrow. One wrote, “You will always live in our hearts. Can’t believe I was just listening to your song when I heard the news. May your soul rest in peace.” Another fan added, “Rest easy, Zubeen da, we will miss you.”

The final journey before Zubeen breathed his last

Official Statement

A representative from the North East India Festival confirmed the news, explaining that Zubeen had faced breathing difficulties while diving. They stated, “Zubeen was immediately given CPR and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead in the ICU at around 2:30 pm IST.”