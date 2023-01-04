Assam Career Apply for Program Executive vacancies in PNRD

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) Assam.

Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of State Program Executive (Works) and State Program Executive (Information, Education and Communication & Public Grievance) purely on Contractual/ Temporary basis under PMAY-G program.

Name of post : State Program Executive (Works)

No. of posts : 1

Education Qualification: Bachelor’s in architecture/Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks.

Work Experience: Minimum 5 years work experience in similar role.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Maximum Age as on 01.01.2023 : 40 years

Job Role : The State Program Executive (Works) will be responsible for overall implementation, microlevel planning, monitoring and analysis of all civil works, RMT etc. under the scheme

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : State Program Executive (Information, Education and Communication & Public Grievance)

No. of posts : 1

Education Qualification:

1. Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication/Journalism from any recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks with 3 years work experience

2. Post Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks with Diploma/Certificate in Social/Digital Media from any recognized university or institution. Minimum 5 years work experience along with experience in book publishing, articles on regional/national/international media portal.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Maximum Age as on 01.01.2023 : 40 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Multi-Tasking Assistant vacancy in Cotton University

Job Role : The State Program Executive will be responsible for overall implementation, microlevel planning, monitoring and analysis of all matters related to publicity, awareness, grievance etc. under the scheme.

Skills : Knowledge of Assamese, English and Hindi Language (both reading and writing) is Compulsory.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://pnrdassam.org/recruitment/ (Register & Login) up to 6 PM of January 12, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Vastu tips that you must follow for faster growth in career