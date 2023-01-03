Assam Career Apply for Multi-Tasking Assistant vacancy in Cotton University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Assistant in Accounts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Assistant , Accounts (Contractual)

Qualification & Experience : Must be minimum Bachelor of Commerce. At least 3 (three) years experience of working in the field of Accounting and Tax Related works. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in working in Chartered Accountant firm/Cost Accountant Firm/Finance Department of Reputed organization or institution. Knowledge of updated version of Tally is mandatory. Should be excellent in excel.

Job Roles : The incumbent is expected to deal with day to accounting and auditing and vouchering, Reconciliation of Bank Account (BRS), Income Tax computation. He/she must be familiar with TDS and GST return filing.

Age : As per Govt. of Assam rules

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month (ESIC/EPF as applicable)

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms in the prescribed format ( available in the website https://cottonuniversity.ac.in/) to Registrar, Cotton University Panbazar, Guwahati 781001, Assam on or before January 13, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

