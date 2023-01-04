Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in N.N. Saikia College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nandanath (N.N.) Saikia College Assam.

Nandanath (N.N.) Saikia College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Zoology : 1

Mathematics : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Education : 1

Qualification : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per latest Govt O.M.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate is as per prevailing rule of Govt. of Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and complete Biodata and accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, N.N. Saikia College, Titabar payable at Punjab National Bank, Titabar Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, N.N.Saikia College, P.O.- Titabar, PIN-785630, Dist. -Jorhat, Assam by January 19, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

