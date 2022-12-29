The places in Northeast India are filled with beautiful vistas of lush greenery, hilly terrains, undulating mountains, meandering rivers and rich variety of flora and fauna.

With so much natural beauty on offer and a huge diversity to find in exploration, it is no surprise that travellers or visitors to Northeast India often go back to their native lands by promising to narrate astounding tales of discovery to their loved ones back home.

As 2023 is soon approaching to take us into another wild ride of life, you can now start planning away to visit some scenic places or witness memorable travel experiences in your holidays for the New Year.

To help you out in chalking out effective travel plans for New Year 2023, we have listed some places and travel experiences of Northeast India you must definitely visit or witness soon-

River Brahmaputra Cruise in Assam

There are various cruising services available to make you majestically explore the wild beauty of Assam by sailing dreamily like a royal across the Brahmaputra river. From the lush green cover of the mountainous slopes to the colourful lifestyle of local villages, travelling by a ship opens up a treasure trove of history, culture, wildlife and religion. Meanwhile, the beauty of Brahmaputra with its strong currents and mystical appeal will only further up the level of curiosity as a wanderer as you continue to sail across its waters. Book a 4-10 nights cruising experience to explore the land of Assam in its full glory.

Experience Snowfall in Lachung Valley of Sikkim

If you love to experience snowfall in its full white and bright glory, look for no other place than Lachung Valley of Sikkim. This breathtakingly picturesque village with plenty of places of interests for sightseeing is only a 6 hour drive from the capital city of Gangtok and the ride through the winding road is itself an exhilarating experience that will surely stay vividly captured in your memories for a lifetime. To experience the beauty of snowfall nicely, don’t forget to pack sufficient woollies for yourself and your loved ones before travelling to Sikkim.

Get a Taste of Scenic Natural Beauty in faraway Champhai of Mizoram

A bustling town located in Indo-Myanmar border of Mizoram, Champhai offers plenty of tourist attractions. With amazing hilly terrains abounding in vivid flora to satiate your visual senses and offering a good place of taking a treasure trove of photographs, there are also ancient monuments and monoliths scattered across this remote town to provide you a sneak peek into episodes of past era. Meanwhile, the surreal beauty of Champhai Valley can be truly experienced only by seeing it and this beautiful lesser known heavenly abode offers a picturesque sunrise that can truly stay away vividly captured in a corner of your mind.

Enjoy a Mesmerizing Boating Experience in Dawki River of Meghalaya

Winters are the best time to visit the beautiful state of Meghalaya as the weather remains more pleasant and comfortable for sightseeing. Besides enjoying various scenic places of Meghalaya, don’t forget to have a beautiful experience of boating in the Umngot River or Dawki River as it is popularly known that is located in Dawki, a town in the West Jaintia Hills district. The crystal clear waters of the river will amaze you and provide a tale of a thrilling experience which you can retell again and again to your loved ones when you head back home.

