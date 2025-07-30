Guwahati: Dispur Police have detained Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap for questioning in connection with a tragic road accident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Samiul Haque, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic.

However, the police have yet to issue an official statement confirming her detention.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reliable sources, Dispur Police took Kashyap into custody on Tuesday night from Rajdhani Theatre’s rehearsal site in North Guwahati. They then transported her to the Dispur Police Station for questioning. Although they have not formally arrested her, officials clarified that they are holding her as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged hit-and-run case.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3 am on July 25 near Kahilipara. Eyewitnesses claim that Samiul was riding his motorcycle when a speeding vehicle, allegedly driven by Kashyap, struck him. Responders rushed him to Apollo Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His sudden demise has caused deep distress within his college and among his peers.

The All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur Police Station, accusing Kashyap of reckless and negligent driving. The FIR urges the police to file charges under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In their signed statement, union leaders Nayan Madhab Gogoi (working president) and Ayushman Dhadumia (general secretary) described the incident as “a case of criminal negligence” and called for swift legal action.

“Law must take its own course,” the union told reporters late in the evening.

They also assured full cooperation with the investigation, including the provision of witnesses or evidence if required.

Samiul, described as a diligent and hardworking young man, balanced his academic responsibilities with a night job to support his family. His untimely death has left his loved ones devastated. His parents and friends have urged authorities to ensure justice is served promptly and fairly.

Amid mounting controversy, Rajdhani Theatre has officially ended its two-year contract with Nandini Kashyap. In a public statement, the theatre company stated:

The image and integrity of Rajdhani Theatre are of utmost importance. In light of recent developments, we have decided to terminate our association with Nandini Kashyap to prevent any disruption to our ongoing activities.”

Prominent Assamese actor Ravi Sarma, who appeared alongside Kashyap in the film Rudra, expressed sorrow over Samiul’s death via social media.

“The news of Samiul Haque’s passing is heartbreaking. I pray for peace to his soul and strength for his family in this difficult time,” Sarma posted.

The movie Rudra, featuring Ravi Sarma, Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Arrchita Agarwal, had Nandini Kashyap in a supporting role, as listed by online film databases.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is active, with CCTV footage and forensic material currently under examination. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Kashyap was driving the vehicle involved in the accident. However, sources suggest that legal action may follow pending verification of the evidence.

This case has garnered widespread attention and is increasingly seen as a test of justice and institutional accountability in Assam, especially when a public figure is allegedly involved. With pressure mounting from student bodies and civil society groups, the demand for a fair and transparent legal process continues to grow.