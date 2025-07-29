Guwahati: A 22-year-old polytechnic student, who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Guwahati involving Assamese film actor Nandini Kashyap, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred last Friday in Guwahati, has sparked widespread public outrage and demands for justice.

Samiul Haque sustained severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Nandini Kashyap at high speed in the Dakshingaon area in Guwahati on Friday night.

Eyewitnesses claimed the actress initially fled the scene. Samiul, who had just joined the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a temporary employee hours before the July 25 accident, was initially admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to Apollo Hospitals on Sunday, remaining on life support for four days before his passing.

Actress Under Fire for Insensitivity and Controversial Remarks

Social media has erupted with condemnation against Nandini Kashyap, with users demanding strict punishment. Many have criticized her alleged insensitivity, particularly for not visiting Samiul in the hospital or meeting his grieving family.

Public anger intensified after the actress reportedly commented on the damage to her vehicle, stating repairs would cost around Rs 3 lakh. This remark was met with a flood of criticism, with netizens questioning, “Is a human life less valuable than a damaged vehicle?” and “Is the cost of a vehicle more precious than the cost of a human life?”

Police Accused of Shielding Actress Amidst Delays

The Dispur police is facing accusations of shielding the actor due to her social standing. Critics pointed to the four-day delay in arresting Kashyap, even after interrogating her on Monday. It also took four days for the police to seize the vehicle involved, bearing registration AS 01FM 9199, and three days to question her since the accident.

Public discontent has been further fueled by a recent statement from a Dispur Police Official, who told media, “We have interrogated Kashyap. The accident appears to have been unintentional, and our investigation did not support claims of excessive speed.”

This official stance is being met with skepticism and condemnation, especially following Samiul’s death and the actress’s earlier remarks.

A local resident voiced his massive anger, stating, “How can it be unintentional when a person is left critically injured and the driver doesn’t stop? And to say there was no high speed, when initial reports and eyewitness accounts suggested otherwise, just doesn’t sit right. It feels like money and fame are more important than a poor man’s life.”

Another netizen on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Police concluding the Nandini Kashyap case as ‘unintentional’ and ‘no high speed’ when a life hangs in the balance raises serious questions about justice. Is a vehicle truly more valued than a human being?”

Samiul’s distressed mother tearfully pleaded for justice, stating, “I want justice for my son. We cannot afford special treatment. She did not even come to see my son. She could have at least shown some sympathy, some humanity. To hear her talk about her car when my son is fighting for his life… it’s just heartbreaking.”

Reports also indicate that Kashyap’s initial offer to cover medical expenses was later withdrawn, adding to the family’s immense grief and deepening public anger over her perceived lack of empathy.