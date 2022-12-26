Travelling is one of the most fruitful activities that people can do to spend a good time of fun and relaxation as well as enhance their knowledge.

However, people often faces health issues like sickness at the time of journeying or gut issues due to binging on unhealthy food.

It is of utmost importance to take care of your health while you are enjoying your holidays by travelling across scenic locations.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also feels that nothing expands your mind and warms your heart like travel does so you can follow her quick and easy health tips for travelling safely

The first rule to follow while travelling is to stay hydrated and the best way to do that is by carrying a water bottle with you and keep sipping on it at times during your journeys.

According to Diwekar, it is best to avoid chai and coffee on the flight and 60 minutes prior to boarding and post landing.

Moreover, the nutritionist also advises that one must avoid tea and coffee while on a road trip and when they are inside a moving vehicle.

While choosing hotels for your stay during travels, Diwekar advises to pick ones that offer gym access and can provide you with a yoga mat too.

“If you travel to smaller places, carry your own mat. Don’t forget to do five Suryanamaskars. Lie in Suptabaddhakonasana for 5 minutes during bedtime,“ advised Diwekar.

The nutritionist advised that you must try to order khichdi, dal chawal, pasta or risotto for dinner before leaving the hotel and ask the staff to send it at a particular time to your room.

“Carry peanuts, cashews, pistas, etc. Chew on them in between meetings and conferences,” she concluded.

