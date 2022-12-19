Television actress Juhi Parmar recently shared a recipe of a soup that is great for beating the chills of the winter season.

Parmar, who became a household name after playing the lead role in the TV serial Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, often shares various beauty remedies and food recipes on her Instagram handle.

She recently came up with a version of a ‘soul satisfying’ moong dal soup that is ‘healthy, nutritious yummy’ and is good for kids and grown-ups too.

The actress shared the recipe of her moong dal soup in a reel on her Instagram handle and even listed its benefits.

“With the winters setting in, its that time of the year when warm soups and a hot cup of hot chocolate is soothing as ever. So here I am sharing another simple recipe, its healthy, its nutritious and its also yummy! Great for kids and for grown up too!! ” she wrote in a caption.

To make Parmar’s version of soul-satisfying soup that can keep you warm this winter, follow these steps-

Ingredients Required-

1 cup soaked moong dal

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

1 carrot (chopped)

3-4 garlic cloves

1 pinch turmeric

Salt to taste

2-3 cups water

Veggies of choice like spinach, beans etc. (Optional)

Method-

1. Take a pressure cooker and add the soaked dal, onions, tomato, carrot, cloves , turmeric, salt along with the water.

2. Pressure cook for 3-4 whistles and then grind the mixture till it forms a paste of thick consistency

3. Strain the mixture and finally add some lemon juice and sprinkle some crushed black pepper in it to enhance the taste.

4. Serve the moong dal soup when it is warm and enjoy