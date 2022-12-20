Reading is one of the best habits that parents can try to inculcate in their children from an early age.

Besides improving vocabulary skills, reading books can help children in boosting their imagination and creativity.

Children loves to read books with colourful illustrations as it helps them to grasp the plot of a story more and they can find it easier to understand with the help of pictures.

When a child begins to read regularly, he/ she can develop his / her power of concentration and attention by a notch and even become more disciplined in nature.

Also Read : Top 5 places to celebrate Christmas in India

A love for reading will further increase children’s focus on their studies and thereby help them in improving their academic performances.

Parenting expert Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi feels that parents can gift Christmas books to their children to make the latter find the joy of reading in their childhood.

“Reading Christmas novels has developed into a significant custom that upholds the actual meaning of the holiday season and spreads happiness and cheer to everyone who partake,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Additionally, reading Christmas-themed books can be a wonderful diversion from the hustle and stress of the holiday season. They provide us a much-needed break from the holiday preparations and hustle and bustle of shopping, decorating, and wrapping gifts,” she added.

Also Read : Juhi Parmar’s ‘soul satisfying’ moong dal soup recipe for winters

Dr. Chaturvedi has listed nine best Christmas books you can gift your children to read in 2022-

1. A Christmas Carol (Charles Dickens)

2. The Night Before Christmas (Clement Clarke Moore)

3. The Polar Express (Chris Van Allsburg)

4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Dr. Seuss)

5. The Christmas Box (Richard Paul Evans)

6. The Gift of the Magi (O. Henry)

7. The Deal of a Lifetime (Fredrik Backman)

8. The Nutcracker (E.T.A. Hoffmann)

9. Letters from Father Christmas (J.R.R. Tolkien)

Also Read : Children’s Day 2022 : Inspirational quotes of Jawaharlal Nehru that can really motivate kids to do their best