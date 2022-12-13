Christmas being one of the enchanting and exuberance festival but yet a peaceful and harmonious one is celebrated round the country. It’s all about cakes and desserts, lights and colours, Christmas trees and carols. Every city has it’s own heartwarming and charming way to celebrate the spirit of the festival.

Many people love to travel during Christmas to experience the zeal of the year ending festival.If you have travel plans, check out these top 5 places to celebrate Christmas in India

1. Goa

When it comes to celebrating Christmas, Goa needs to be at the top of your list. Besides being one of the some popular travel destination and party capital, it also has a good population of Roman Catholic and Portuguese legacy and celebrates the festival with zeal and joy.The party capital of India becomes even livelier during the Advent Season and one can actually feel the warmth of Christmas by its beautiful beaches. Adding to the flavor of the festival, the beach shacks and restaurants serve Christmas lunches and dinners and play live bands. There are all-night-long parties organized on beaches like Anjuna, Mapusa, and Candolim

2. Kerala

Kerala, also known as the “God’s Own Country,” pertains in the limelight during the Christmas season. The city have some marvelous churches and cathedrals where Christmas carols are performed. As the city has quite a large population of Christians so Christmas is celebrated with exuberance and vigour. The streets are decked up and the churches remain open almost all night. The gorgeous beaches and backwaters adding to the spirit of the festive season.

3. Pondicherry

Puducherry influenced by the French, have a zealous yet peaceful and mesmerizing way of celebrating Christmas. As in Goa a decent population of Christians resides in the city which says that the union territory will be the right destination for you to celebrate the festive seson. During the Christmas season, Puducherry is decorated with lights and you can feel the ebullience in the ambience.

If you’re ever in Puducherry on Christmas, then you must visit Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges (The Church of Our Lady of Angels), The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Church of the Assumption, The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, and Church of Our Lady of Good Health. The beauty of the churches will make you spellbound.

4. Daman and Diu

This Union Territory has a enchanting way of celebrating Christmas. Situated off the coast of Gujarat, Daman and Diu becomes aesthetically decorated during the Christmas season. Several cultural shows are being held where one can even see Portuguese dance forms like Corrindinho. The vibrant lamps brighten the night sky making the place look phenomenal during the festive season. Most visited churches are Saint Paul’s Church, Se Cathedral and Church of Our Lady of Rosary.

5. Shillong

In the Northeastern India, Shillong is well known for its grand but authentic celebration. The streets, houses and churches decorated with shimmering lights. Preparations start weeks in advance to present an exceptional potpourri of traditional food, carols, and fruitcake. It is that time of the year when they spend time with their families and feast on homemade traditional dishes. Many places of the city are covered with snow which mesmerizes the tourist. The Cathedral of Mary, All Saints Church, Shillong Baptist Church, Independent Church Of India, Pentecostal Church Of God being the most popular church.