With winter right around the corner, newlyweds or those that are tying the knot in the coming months might be planning their destinations which would be best for spending a lovely honeymoon period.

If you are the one who is trying to look for a budget-friendly yet scenic honeymoon destination to fly off to with your better half, we are right here to help you choose the best

The cool weather and beautiful vistas can be a worthwhile time for travellers to pack their bags off to any one of these destinations to enjoy a unique travel experience that can be memorable for a lifetime-

Ooty

What can be a better place to plan a honeymoon other than Ooty which is popularly called the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’? The zig zagged roads of this quaint scenic place located in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu will stun your visuals with the lush green plantations and you can spend a lovely time with your partner by roaming the wonderful gardens, serene lakes and pretty historical buildings along with enjoying the cool air that forever delights the senses.

Lonar

If you are the ones who look for visiting places to gain a positive spiritual experience as well as literally soak completely amidst stunning natural vistas, Lonar in Maharashtra is the perfect place to fly off to for a wonderful honeymoon. Besides learning everything about the Lonar Lake which is a notified National Geo-Heritage Monument, you can take a day to explore the stunning temples located in this beautiful town

Khirsu

If the mountains have always lured you, the perfect honeymoon destination can be none other than Khirsu in Uttarakhand. With your lover by your side, you can spend a romantic time wandering and savouring the beauty that only mountainous landscapes can offer. By getting a jaw dropping view of the sun-kissed Himalayas, you can experience a thrill of a lifetime. Moreover, the place filled with pines, tall oaks, old deodar trees and apple orchards will make your honeymoon a period of wonderful rejuvenation far away from the maddening crowds

Nahan

A place where you can get a mixture of rich spiritualism and divine beauty is Nahan, a lesser known town located in Himachal Pradesh. Located in the Land of Gods or Devbhoomi, this picturesque town situated on the lofty Shiwalik Hills will take your breath away with its mesmerizing greenery along with beautiful religious places and astound you with the tales and stories associated with it

Orchha

If ancient history amazes you and you long to explore places steeped in mysterious tales, Orchha would be the perfect place for you. Established by the Rajput ruler Rudra Pratap Singh in the banks of the Betwa river, you can have a lovely time with your partner by exploring the majestic forts and temples, admire its stunning architecture and hearing of its rich history from a local guide

Kumarakom

The place which is a favourite among honeymooners and well-known for its backwater tourism is Kumarakom of Kerala. Besides enjoying the rich biodiversity of this place of natural beauty, you can spend a romantic time with your partner by boating away in a houseboat in the tranquil waters.