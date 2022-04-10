7 romantic honeymoon destinations in Northeast India

Guwahati: Northeast India is the best destination for honeymoon. The magnificent mountains, spectacular rivers and stunning waterfalls copiously add to the honeymoon romance for the newly-wed couples. The captivating tea gardens combine all to weave a soulful romantic getaway.

While beauty is in abundance, northeast India has started to emerge as the new hotspot as a honeymoon destination. But, zeroing in on the best destination for a memorable honeymoon in Northeast India often becomes a difficult task for many newly-wed couple.

Take our advice and pick your honeymoon destination from this list of the most romantic places in beautiful northeast India. We have handpicked the places which can make your honeymoon most romantic and memorable for your life.

1. Kaziranga – The Home Of One-Horned Rhinos

2. Shillong – Scotland Of The East

3. Tawang – North East India’s Cultural Treasure Trove

4. Haflong – Natural Views And Beauty

5. Majuli – Largest River Island

6. Dzukou Valley – An Abode Of Lilies

7. Ziro Valley – The Most Beautiful Hill Station

Kaziranga – the home of one-horned rhinos :

If you are nature-lover, and like to enjoy your honeymoon amid rhinos, tigers and wild elephants, Kaziranga National Park is the ultimate destination for you to plan your honeymoon. This is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is well connected. You can fly to Guwahati or Jorhat, and reach the wild habitat by road. The luxury forest resorts here offer an awesome wildlife experience with all the comforts.

Attractions in Kaziranga for honeymoon couples:

Elephant Safari – From the back of elephants, expect to spot some elephants, tigers, and one-horned rhinos.

Tea-garden visit around Kaziranga National Park is romantic and serene. World’s largest organic tea garden Hatikhuli is at the outskirts of the wild habitat.

Jeep Safari inside the Kaziranga National Park is always exciting.

Romantic places to stay in Kaziranga:

Mid-budget options: Nature-Hunt Eco Camp and Nature-Hunt Eco Camp

Luxury accommodations: Diflu River Lodge, Borgos and the Iora the Retreat

Shillong – Scotland of the East

Shillong is the most beautiful hill station in India, and is the capital of Meghalaya, the abode of clouds. The rolling hills around the town reminded the British of Scotland. Hence, they would also refer to it as the “Scotland of the East”.

Romantic Places to visit in and around Shillong:

Elephants Falls: Named after an elephant-like stone at its foot, the Elephant Falls is the most romantic waterfalls in Northeast India. These falls consist of three mesmerising falls in succession.

Shillong Peak: At the height of 6449 ft above sea level, the Shillong Peak gives a breathtaking panoramic view of the entire Shillong plateau. It is a romantic tourist spot, and is a most favourite spot for instagram photo shoot.

Police Bazar: It is the major market of Shillong, and a popular shopping haunt. In addition to restaurants, hotels and big brand stores, the market also has traditional handicrafts stores, exquisite Meghalaya merchandise, regional apparels and junk jewelleries.

Laitlum Canyons: It is a less explored, but one of the most picturesque tourist and trekking destinations near Shillong. Try to visit Laitlum Canyons during sunrise or the sunset.

Don Bosco Museum: It is Asia’s largest Museum of Indigenous Cultures, and is the house of the beautiful culture and tradition of Northeast India. It has 16 laid out galleries that showcase arte-facts, paintings, figures significant to the regional culture.

Ward’s Lake: It is a gorgeous artificial lake surrounded by a prolific green garden The Lake is usually flocked by couples, picnickers and locals. The main attraction is the paddle boating.

Mawlynnong: It is a small village located around 90 km south of Shillong. It was declared as the cleanest village in Asia in 2003 by Discovery India which certainly makes it one of the most popular tourist destinations. Mawlynnong is also famous for its living root bridges.

Romantic Places to stay in Shillong:

Hotel Pinewood

Royal Tripura Castle

Tawang – Northeast India’s Cultural Treasure Trove

Famed for its captivating Tawang Monastery, the place is one of the best honeymoon destinations in Northeast India. The crystal clear and babbling Tawang Chu River is a major attraction.

Attractions in Tawang for honeymoon couples:

High motorable passes like Sela Pass and Bumla Pass

Buddhist landmarks such as the Tawang Monastery and Taktsang Gompa

Romantic places to stay in Tawang:

Mid-budget options: Hotel Dolma Chhinkar and Hotel Tashi Ga Tsel

Luxury accommodations: There are no luxury hotels in Tawang as yet

Haflong – the white ant hillock

Haflong is the only hill station of Assam, and is situated 310 km from Guwahati. The place is popular among campers and nature enthusiasts. It is situated at an altitude of 680 m above sea level and is ideal for a honeymoon couple.

Haflong is famous for its lakeside resorts, and is visited primarily for the adventure activity options it offers; trekking and paragliding are some of the popular ones.

Attractions in Haflong for honeymoon couples:

Haflong Hill

Haflong Lake

Jatinga

Romantic places to stay in Haflong:

Mid-budget options: The Landmark Hotel

Luxury Accommodations: Nhoshring Guest House

Majuli – the largest river island in the world

Majuli is a lush green environment-friendly, a pristine and pollution-free freshwater island in the river Brahmaputra. It is the largest river island in the world. It is one of the most dreamlike places in Northeast India, and is also a strong contender for a UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. Culture of Majuli is unique and quite interesting and is one of the key reasons why people love this place so much. It is also called the cultural capital of Assam.

Attractions in Majuli for Honeymoon couples:

Kamalabari Satra

Dakshinpat Satra

Garmur Satra

Aunihati Satra

Romantic places to stay in Majuli:

Ayang Okum River Bank Bamboo Cottage

Dekasang Resort

Dzukou Valley – an abode of Lilies

The Dzukou valley is located at a distance of 25Kms from Kohima at a height of around 2,462m. Adorned by the vastly spread bed of lilies and red and white rhododendrons, the pristine blue sky complements the greenery. This place is also called the ‘valley of celestial charm’ and considered as one of the best honeymoon places in North-east India.

Romantic places to stay near Dzukou Valley:

Dzukou Valley Guest House

Hotel Japfu

Ziro Valley – the most beautiful hill Station

Away from the hustle bustle of the city life, Ziro Valley is situated at an altitude of 1,500 m and considered as one of the most beautiful hill stations in Arunachal Pradesh. Boasting a quiet and serene surrounding, there are paddy fields, bamboo and pine groves which makes a great location to relax and enjoy nature’s finest views with your partner. This land of music and vibrance it certainly one of the most offbeat honeymoon destinations in North East India.

Attractions in Ziro Valley for Honeymooners:

Ziro Putu

Dolo Mando

Talley Valley

Romantic Places To Stay Near Ziro Valley:

Ziro Palace Inn

Hotel Blue Pine

