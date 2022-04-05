Uttarakhand’s Mana is the last Indian village while “Hindustan ki Antim Dukan” is known as the last Indian shop. Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari and Dhanushkodi are called India’s last beach and road respectively. Singhabad railway station in West Bengal is considered the last railway station in the country.

1. Last Village of India

Mana is the last Indian village in Uttarakhand along the India and Tibet/China border in the Himalayas. The village is located in the district of Chamoli. It has been designated as a “Tourism Village” by the Uttarakhand government. Mana village is one of the best tourist destinations close to Badrinath. Located on the bank of River Saraswati, the village is just 3 kms from Badrinath town. It is situated at a height of around 3219 meters. The village is surrounded by Himalayan hills.

2. Last Shop of India ‘Hindustan Ki Antim Dukan’

Known as the last shop of India, “Hindustan ki Antim Dukan” was set up by Chander Singh Badwal 25 years ago. Perched at an elevation of 3118 metres high, India’s last shop rests in the heart of the Himalayas in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It was the first shop to be opened in Mana village, the last village in India, bordering China. Mana village is believed to have mythological roots as the Pandavas from Mahabharat began their journey to heaven from here. When it comes to “Hindustan ki Antim Dukan”, tourists love to flock here for a hot cup of tea and flavoursome Maggi, devoured with a stunning view.

3. Last beach in India

Kanyakumari beach of Tamil Nadu is the most beautiful and last beach of India. Along with local food, one can also enjoy panoramic views here.

This place is the junction of all three seas the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean. it is a significant place in Indian history and is a well-known place of pilgrimage. While in Kanyakumari do not forget to witness the sunset.

4. Last road of India or last land of India

Dhanushkodi is known as the last land of India, and there exists such a road, which is called the last road of India. Dhanushkodi is an abandoned town at the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island of the state of Tamil Nadu. Sri Lanka is only 31 kilometres away from this road to Dhanushkodi. The town was destroyed during the 1964 Rameswaram cyclone and remains uninhabited in the aftermath.

5. Last Railway Station of India

The Singhabad railway station in the Habibpur location of West Bengal’s Malda district bordering Bangladesh is considered the last railway station in the country. There is no more railway station after crossing Singhabad which was made before independence and still remains the same.