Shillong: At least two people including a 14-year-old minor were killed in seven reported landslides in Meghalaya.

As per reports, two people lost their lives in the landslide reported at Mawlat village under Mawkynrew block in East Khasi Hills district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) of Mawlat village and Dilibon Tangsang (35) of Mawkria village.

Also Read: Assam: Illegal sawmill busted at Dibrugarh, timber worth Rs 1 lakh seized

They were passing through the area when the mishap happened.

In another landslide, two houses along with two shops were reportedly damaged at Umblai Village.

On the same day, another landslide was reported in Lyngshing village which destroyed five houses.

During this landslide, a resident named Hame Bina suffered minor injuries.

Also Read: Assam’s Lakhimpur emerges as major hotspot for drug peddling

Thangbnai-Mawlyngot, Shillong –Dawki Road, Mawphlang Balat Road under Mawsynram Block and Wahumkhrah river near Lawmali Quarter also witnessed landslides.

The administration is keeping a close eye on all the areas to prevent any further mishaps.