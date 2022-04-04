DIBRUGARH: The Assam forest department officials on Monday busted an illegal bench mill at Mohanbari in Dibrugarh.

According to a forests official, a modern machine which was used for cutting timber and a huge quantity of timber were seized during the raid.

“After getting secret information about the illegal bench mill functioning in the area, a team from the Dibrugarh forest range office conducted a raid and busted the illegal bench mill. A huge quantity of timber was seized from the mill, along with the machine,” said a forest official.

“We will continue our raids against the illegal functioning of bench mills,” said a forest official.

Meanwhile, the forest department has started a massive operation against the illegal functioning of timber mills in Dibrugarh.

“Many illegal bench mills are operating in Rohmoria and Barbaruah. In the Rohmoria area, most of the people have makeshift bench mill, which is used for cutting timbers. After knowing everything, the forest department becomes a mute spectator,” said a source.

He said, “The illegal bench mills owners in Dibrugarh have unholy nexus with some officials of forest department. The mushrooming growth of the illegal bench mills has become a threat to the biodiversity of the region.”