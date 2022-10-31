Whiskey or whisky? What’s the difference? Is it simply two different spellings of the same word, or are they two slightly different words describing two separate groups of spirits?

‘Whisky’ and ‘whiskey’ are just two varieties of a wide family of spirits and alcohol – understanding what makes each one different key to unlocking a spectrum of flavours and experiences.

Spelling depends on the spirit’s country of origin.

American-produced varieties such as bourbon, rye, Tennessee, as well as the Irish spirit, utilize the “whiskey” spelling.

Whereas the spirit from Scotland, Canada, and Japan utilize the “whisky” spelling.

Scotch is a whisky (no e) that gets its distinctive smoky flavour from the process in which it is made: the grain, primarily barley, is malted and then heated over a peat fire.

A whisky cannot be called Scotch unless it is entirely produced and bottled in Scotland.

Bourbon, a whiskey that was first produced in Kentucky, US, uses at least 51% mash from corn in its production.

In order for a whiskey to be called bourbon, it must be made in the United States.

To make a long explanation short, whiskey (with an ‘e’) refers to grain spirits distilled in Ireland and the United States.

Whisky (with no ‘e’) refers to Scottish, Canadian, or Japanese grain spirits.