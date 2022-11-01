Halloween was celebrated with pomp and grandeur in all its spookiness by several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday.

Among the many interesting Halloween activities followed in Western countries, attending Halloween parties with curious looks is highly popular and followed in India.

The celebs of B-town tried their best to look glamorous with loud styles like funky hairstyles, interesting attires and attractive makeup in bright colours in the Halloween celebrations of 2022.

Also read : Best Halloween looks of 2022

Here is a roundup of the best dressed Bollywood celebs in Halloween

Katrina Kaif

With two contrasting ponytails of red and blue colours and the loud makeup, Katrina Kaif managed to sport a fun and cheerful Halloween look as Harley Quinn. The most attractive Halloween look that she donned for Phone Bhoot promotion is the pom pom sleeved jacket over pink top and striped shorts.

Janhvi Kapoor

By dressing up as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family in a black bodycon dress, dark lips and smoky eyes, Jahnvi Kapoor managed to look extremely spooky. The most interesting part of her look was the way she had sported her eyebrows in a messy style

Also read : Best budget-friendly winter honeymoon destinations in India

Ananya Panday

With a pink top and jacket, brown leather skirt and faux fur scarf, Ananya Panday channelled a glamorous diva look like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The best part of her Halloween look video which she posted on her Instagram handle was how well she had recreated the iconic act of Poo on her birthday.

Ishaan Khatter

Willy Wonka from the Chocolate Factory has been given a perfect desi look by Ishaan Khatter for Phone Bhoot promotions. With a black suit paired with a maroon velvet trench coat, Khatter completed the Willi Wonka look with a blonde wig, a pair of gloves, boots, a hat and a walking stick.

Also read : Simple and easy tips to boost your mood

Abhay Deol

A fuss-free Halloween look has been donned in minutes by Abhay Deol by wearing a fur coat over a white vest. He completed the look with a sunglass and a hat and still managed to sport a perfect style.