Meghalaya Jobs Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong.

Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for medical positions on probationary and contractual basis.

Name of post : General Surgeon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with DNB / MS from any recognized University / Institution

Salary : Rs. 63250-1900- 72750-2200- 83750-2500- 96250-2900-110750-3350- 127500/- plus other allowances

Name of post : Radiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with DMRD / DNB / MD in Radio-diagnosis from any recognized University / Institution

Salary :

Grade B (MD): Rs. 63250-1900-72750- 2200-83750-2500- 96250-2900- 110750- 3350-127500/- plus Other allowances

Grade C (Dip): Rs. 52250-1575-60125- 1800-69125- 2075-79500- 2400-91500-2800-105500 /- plus other allowances

Name of post : Anaesthetist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with DNB / MD in Anaesthesiology from any recognized University / Institution

Salary :

Grade B (MD): Rs. 63250-1900-72750- 2200-83750-2500- 96250-2900- 110750- 3350-127500/- plus Other allowances

Grade C (Dip): Rs. 52250-1575-60125- 1800-69125- 2075-79500- 2400-91500-2800-105500 /- plus other allowances

Name of post : Paeditrician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with DNB / MD in Paediatrics from any recognized University / Institution

Salary :

Grade B (MD): Rs. 63250-1900-72750- 2200-83750-2500- 96250-2900- 110750- 3350-127500/- plus other allowances

Grade C (Dip): Rs. 52250-1575-60125- 1800-69125- 2075-79500- 2400-91500-2800-105500 /- plus other allowances

Name of post : Medical Officer

Qualification : MBBS from any recognized University / Institution

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month plus other admissible allowances

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications along with certificates to the Office of the Medical Superintendent, Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong on or before 13th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

