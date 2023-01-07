Meghalaya Jobs Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong.
Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for medical positions on probationary and contractual basis.
Name of post : General Surgeon
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBBS with DNB / MS from any recognized University / Institution
Salary : Rs. 63250-1900- 72750-2200- 83750-2500- 96250-2900-110750-3350- 127500/- plus other allowances
Name of post : Radiologist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBBS with DMRD / DNB / MD in Radio-diagnosis from any recognized University / Institution
Salary :
Grade B (MD): Rs. 63250-1900-72750- 2200-83750-2500- 96250-2900- 110750- 3350-127500/- plus Other allowances
Grade C (Dip): Rs. 52250-1575-60125- 1800-69125- 2075-79500- 2400-91500-2800-105500 /- plus other allowances
Name of post : Anaesthetist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBBS with DNB / MD in Anaesthesiology from any recognized University / Institution
Salary :
Grade B (MD): Rs. 63250-1900-72750- 2200-83750-2500- 96250-2900- 110750- 3350-127500/- plus Other allowances
Grade C (Dip): Rs. 52250-1575-60125- 1800-69125- 2075-79500- 2400-91500-2800-105500 /- plus other allowances
Name of post : Paeditrician
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBBS with DNB / MD in Paediatrics from any recognized University / Institution
Salary :
Grade B (MD): Rs. 63250-1900-72750- 2200-83750-2500- 96250-2900- 110750- 3350-127500/- plus other allowances
Grade C (Dip): Rs. 52250-1575-60125- 1800-69125- 2075-79500- 2400-91500-2800-105500 /- plus other allowances
Name of post : Medical Officer
Qualification : MBBS from any recognized University / Institution
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month plus other admissible allowances
How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications along with certificates to the Office of the Medical Superintendent, Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong on or before 13th January 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
