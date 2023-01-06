Assam Career Office of District & Sessions Judge Biswanath Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Biswanath.
The Office of District & Sessions Judge Biswanath is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eight vacant Grade-IV positions.
Name of post : Peon (Grade-IV)
No. of posts : 5
Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900
Qualification : Class VIII pass up to Class XII
Name of post : Chowkidar (Grade-IV)
No. of posts : 1
Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900
Qualification : Class VIII pass up to Class XII
Name of post : Driver (Grade-IV)
No. of posts : 2
Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-60500 + GP Rs. 5200
Qualification :
A) Minimum Class VIII passed
B) Must possess valid Profession / Transport Driving License
Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to the District & Sessions Judge, Biswanath, District Judicial Court Campus, Biswanath, PO & PS – Biswanath Chariali, PIN-784176, Dist.- Biswanath, Assam by 5 PM of 3rd February 2023.
Candidates can also drop their applications in the ‘Drop Box’ of the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Biswanath
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
