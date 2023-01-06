Assam Career Office of District & Sessions Judge Biswanath Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Biswanath.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Biswanath is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eight vacant Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Peon (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 5

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900

Qualification : Class VIII pass up to Class XII

Name of post : Chowkidar (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900

Qualification : Class VIII pass up to Class XII

Name of post : Driver (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-60500 + GP Rs. 5200

Qualification :

A) Minimum Class VIII passed

B) Must possess valid Profession / Transport Driving License

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to the District & Sessions Judge, Biswanath, District Judicial Court Campus, Biswanath, PO & PS – Biswanath Chariali, PIN-784176, Dist.- Biswanath, Assam by 5 PM of 3rd February 2023.

Candidates can also drop their applications in the ‘Drop Box’ of the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Biswanath

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

