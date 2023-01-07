Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 22

Educational Qualifications: Professionals with B.E/ B.Tech, B. Planning and/or MBA or equivalent

degree in relevant subject/ field of any recognized University/ Institution within India or abroad.

Or

Professionals in Accountancy, Finance, Legal, Statistics, Economics/Commerce ,Data Analytics and

other relevant subject/ field with Certification, Bachelors and/or Masters Degree of any recognized

University/ Institution within India or abroad.

Professional Experience: Minimum three year of Work Experience which is relevant to the job

description. Preference will be given to persons with experience in relevant field supported by field

work/ policy papers/ appraisal and monitoring of projects & schemes

Age Limit: Candidate should be less than 35 years of age as on the date of advertisement and should be in good health

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Section Officer, Establishment Section, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Transport Bhawan, 1, Parliament Street,

New Delhi by 23rd January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

