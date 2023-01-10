Assam Career Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Sports Authority of India

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional (General Management) on contract basis initially

for a period of 02 Years and extendable on yearly basis up to 05 years.

Name of post : Young Professional (General Management)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline or BE/B. Tech or 2 Years PG

Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or possessing any Professional Degree

earned after a study of 4 years or more acquired after 10+2.

Essential Experience : 01 Year in relevant field

Job Roles :

To provide administrative support and oversee the functioning of various SAI/Khelo India initiatives & schemes for strengthening the Country’s Sporting ecosystem

To liaise with various stakeholders of the Indian Sporting Ecosystem including Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, State Governments, Private Academies, National Sports Federations and Other Agencies for smooth functioning of the scheme.

Maintenance of records & management of fund flow and to provide High quality inputs towards Noting, Drafting, Analysis & Monitoring of the different SAI schemes.

How to apply : The Candidate must send their application form along with self-attested relevant documents in combined PDF format in the below mentioned order.

a. Filled Application form.

b. Mark sheet of postgraduate degree.

c. Degree certificate of Post-graduation course.

d. Mark sheet of graduation course.

e. Degree certificate of graduation course.

f. Work experience certificate.

g. Documents supporting sports achievement if any.

All these documents should be sent at recruitmentsaircghy@gmail.com till 6 PM of 18th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

