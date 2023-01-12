Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (GATE) in the project entitled, “Synthesis of nitrogen heterocyclic compounds from alkynes, nitriles and study of their biological activity” at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 1st Class MSc in Organic Chemistry with valid CSIR-UGC NET and GATE score. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in organic synthesis.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st February 2023 from 11 AM to 1 PM in Chemistry Department Conference Room, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates may submit photocopies of relevant documents in a single PDF file only containing all the documents (i.e. mark sheets, copy of the degree certificates, NET, GATE, work experience certificates etc.) at the email address asaikia@iitg.ac.in by 29th January 2023 (Sunday) having a subject line “Application for the post of Junior Research Fellow in the project entitled, ” Synthesis of nitrogen heterocyclic compounds from alkynes, nitriles and study of their biological activity”.

Last date for submission of applications is 29th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

