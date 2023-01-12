Assam Career Nagarik Sambay Bank Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nagarik Sambay Bank Limited Assam.

Nagarik Sambay Bank Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. The candidate to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer shall be a Graduate, preferably, with-

a) Qualification in Banking/ Co-operative banking such as CAIIB/Diploma in Banking and Finance Diploma in Co-operative Business Management or equivalent qualification, or

b) Chartered Cost Accountant / MBA (Finance) or

c) Post Graduation in any Discipline.

2. The person shall have at least 8(Eight) years working experience at the middle/senior level in the Banking sector. Senior middle level for the purpose shall be reckoned as the third level (scale/cadre) on ward (i.e. excluding the first to levels scales/ cadres in the Officers’ cadre or as the highest two levels (scales/cadres) below the level of CEO.

3. The person shall not be above 55(fifty five) years of age the time of applying for the post.

4. The person must be well conversant with local language.

5. In service applicants must apply through proper channel.

Salary : Pay and allowances is negotiable.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in plain paper addressed to the Chairman of the bank containing complete and full bio-data of the applicant along with 2(two) recent passport size photographs and self-attested copies of all testimonials in support of age, qualification, experience, voter id, passport and also a declaration in original as per proforma given in bank’s official website.

The applications should be sent either in a closed envelope or via e-mail to headoffice@nagarikbank.co.in super scribing there of “Application for the post of Chief Executive Officer” and must also reach by post/courier service to THE CHAIRMAN, THE NAGARIK SAMABAY BANK LTD., Head Office, ASCARD BANK BUILDING, Ashram Road, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 (Assam) within January 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

