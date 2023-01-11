Meghalaya Jobs NESFAS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Northeast Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS).

Northeast Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of GIS Analyst.

Name of post : GIS Analyst

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Also Read : NECTAR Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Project Assistant & Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies

Qualification :

i) Master’s degree in Geography/Science along with experience in GIS mapping.

ii) The ability to work in hilly, rainy and remote field locations.

Job Roles : The candidate will work with the community from 23 villages in Meghalaya. The work involves training and collecting GPS from the villages with the community and will be involved in preparing a village boundary map for the villages.

Place of Posting : Shillong, Meghalaya

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to infonesfas@gmail.com by January 15, 2023 (before 5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Artistic culinary creations of Assam’s Master Chef India 7 contestant Nayanjyoti Saikia