Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the project titled “On-the-Fly Chemical Dynamics Simulations in Gas and Condensed Phase Molecular Systems Using Machine Learning Approach” under SERB, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (File No.: CRG/2022/003033) in the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility: M.Sc. in Chemistry (where specialization is not offered)/Physical Chemistry with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent in Master’s degree. Relaxation for SC/ST & PH as per Government of India norms. The candidate should be NET/GATE qualified.

Desirable Qualification & Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with working experience in theoretical chemistry projects

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on January 30th, 2023 (relaxation as per the norms/orders of Government of India).

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- month for first 02 years and Rs. 35,000/- month for the third year.

How to apply : Candidate possessing the requisite qualification and experience should apply in the prescribed application form, appending the self-attested scanned copies of the certificates. All the documents should be merged in a single PDF file and send to amit.paul@nitm.ac.in on or before January 30, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

