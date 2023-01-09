Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nowgong Girls’ College Assam.

Nowgong Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lower Division Assistant (LDA) and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Diploma or Certificate course in computer operation of minimum three months duration . One should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in Words and Excel.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Catering Service Provider vacancies in Girijananda Chowdhury University

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Scientific Assistant vacancy in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format of Assam Government Part IX Standard Form along with relevant documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 200/- drawn in favour of Principal, Nowgong Girls’ College payable at SBI Nagaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Nowgong Girls’ College, Nagaon, Assam within January 21, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Malaika Arora’s stunning regal jewellery collection that makes her look like a queen