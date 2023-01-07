Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Assistant on contract basis.
Name of post : Scientific Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. Rs. 21000 – 28000/-
Qualification & Experience : M. Tech / B.Tech Biotechnology, M.Sc. Biotechnology / MSc Life Sciences (Botany / Zoology / Biochemistry / Applied Biology / Microbiology). Preferably with one year experience
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12-01-2023 (Thursday) at 10:00 AM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.
How to apply : Candidates may come for walk-in-interview along with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photo-copy of PAN CARI), original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
