CSIR-IICT Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 20 vacancies

Applications are invited for various project based positions in CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT).
CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist, Senior Scientist and Principal Scientist.
Name of post : Scientist
No. of posts : 16
Emoluments : Rs. 1,21,641/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 31.01.2023
Also Read : TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Executive vacancy
Name of post : Senior Scientist
No. of posts : 2
Emoluments : Rs. 1,39,956/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 37 years as on 31.01.2023
Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Multi-Tasking Assistant & Grade-IV vacancies in Cotton University
Name of post : Principal Scientist
No. of posts : 2
Emoluments : Rs. 2,13,051/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 37 years as on 31.01.2023
Qualification : PhD Thesis submitted / PhD qualified or M.E/M. Tech. in relevant disciplines
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iict.res.in/ up to 6 PM of 31st January 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : Shweta Tiwari’s breathtaking saree looks