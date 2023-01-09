CSIR-IICT Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 20 vacancies

Applications are invited for various project based positions in CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT).

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist, Senior Scientist and Principal Scientist.

Name of post : Scientist

No. of posts : 16

Emoluments : Rs. 1,21,641/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 31.01.2023

Name of post : Senior Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 1,39,956/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 37 years as on 31.01.2023

Name of post : Principal Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 2,13,051/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 37 years as on 31.01.2023

Qualification : PhD Thesis submitted / PhD qualified or M.E/M. Tech. in relevant disciplines

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iict.res.in/ up to 6 PM of 31st January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

