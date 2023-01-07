Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.
Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Assistant (Contractual) and Grade-IV (Contractual)
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Assistant
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : Must be minimum Graduate or equivalent degree (with 50% aggregate marks in Major / General subjects), Diploma in Computers ( 6 months minimum). Minimum 2 years of working experience
Desirable : Excellent communication and writing skills with good computer knowledge
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (ESIC / EPF as applicable)
Name of post : Grade-IV
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : Must be minimum 10th pass or equivalent
Desirable : Good communication skills and must be capable of doing multiple tasks
Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month (ESIC / EPF as applicable)
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with photocopies of all certificates and testimonials to Registrar, Cotton University, Guwahati-781001, Assam by January 13, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here