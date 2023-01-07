Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Assistant (Contractual) and Grade-IV (Contractual)

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Must be minimum Graduate or equivalent degree (with 50% aggregate marks in Major / General subjects), Diploma in Computers ( 6 months minimum). Minimum 2 years of working experience

Desirable : Excellent communication and writing skills with good computer knowledge

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (ESIC / EPF as applicable)

Also Read : Tripura Jobs : ONGC Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Must be minimum 10th pass or equivalent

Desirable : Good communication skills and must be capable of doing multiple tasks

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month (ESIC / EPF as applicable)

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with photocopies of all certificates and testimonials to Registrar, Cotton University, Guwahati-781001, Assam by January 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here