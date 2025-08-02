Imphal: The central government has disbursed Rs 18 crores to 74,963 farmers in Manipur under the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

This payment strengthens support for the state’s farming community. According to an official statement, the amount released totals Rs 18,09,88,000.

In a related effort, the Flying Squad of Moirang Circle, led by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Chirom Somerendro, conducted a field visit on Saturday to Khoirentak and Thamnapokpi in Moirang Sub-Division. The visit aimed to check reports of unauthorized paddy cultivation.

The inspection followed complaints from the rightful landowners of the fields. The team, which included officers from the SDC Moirang and central forces, will submit its findings to the relevant authorities for further action.

SDO Somerendro mentioned that monitoring of the fringe areas has been ongoing since July to prevent such issues.

The Flying Squads were established on July 4, 2025, to enhance coordination and address agricultural concerns in Bishnupur district, particularly in border areas, ensuring peaceful cultivation and curbing unauthorized farming.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Pooja Elangbam, had conducted visits to hear farmers’ concerns.

Farmers requested protection from unauthorized farming activities and called for peaceful cultivation. The DC assured full support from the district administration.