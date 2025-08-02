Pasighat: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) Pasighat branch in East Siang District has donated essential items to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Govt. Upper Primary School (LBSGUPS) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The donation includes 20 pairs of desks and benches, an inverter, ceiling fans, a whiteboard, water filters, and marker pens.

The items were handed over by Anjalin Tayeng, Branch Manager of IDBI Pasighat, to Headteacher Tater Siram.

The event was attended by Odhuk Tabing, Deputy Director of School Education, East Siang, along with other local officials.

Speaking at the event, Tayeng emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting community development and education. She noted the importance of collaboration between corporate sectors, PSUs, and banks in improving the learning environment for students.

This marks the second consecutive year IDBI Pasighat has supported local schools under its CSR program. Last year, the bank provided desks and benches to the Government Secondary School in Mirbuk.

Headteacher Tater Siram appreciated IDBI and the district authorities for their continued support.

Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang, also praised IDBI’s contribution, calling for further support from the corporate sector to enhance educational infrastructure in the district.