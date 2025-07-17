Pasighat: A persistent leakage in the drainage system opposite the State Bank of India’s (SBI) main branch in Pasighat of Arunachal Pradesh, is creating an increasingly unhygienic environment for commuters, shopkeepers, and bank customers in the area.

The damaged drain, located near Mamang Petrol Depot and adjacent to Sanggo Gas Agency, is reportedly overflowing with foul-smelling sewage water. The stagnant water has extended down the roadside, reaching as far as the entrance of the Pasighat Police Station, posing a severe sanitation concern.

Despite repeated complaints from nearby shopkeepers and the public, the issue remains unaddressed by the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) and the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (PSCDCL). Local shopkeepers claim the leakage has persisted for several days without any response from authorities.

Officials from SBI Pasighat stated that the drainage issue falls within the PMC’s parking lot area and urged the authorities to act swiftly. “The overflow reaches the entry gate of our branch. We’ve tried to contain it with sand and soil, but the stench and filth are affecting our staff and customers,” an SBI official said.

The unsanitary conditions are not only a health hazard but are also damaging the public image of the area, which lies at the heart of Pasighat market—one of the busiest zones in East Siang district.

When contacted for a response, PMC Chief Councillor Smty Okiam Moyong Borang acknowledged the public concern and assured that she would speak with PMC engineers to address the issue promptly, provided the drain falls under the council’s jurisdiction.

Despite Pasighat’s selection under the Smart City Mission in 2017, residents say that issues like clogged drains and waterlogging continue to plague the town, especially in older market areas like Banskata and Jarkong. As monsoon intensifies, locals worry the problem will worsen unless immediate repairs and preventive measures are undertaken.

Residents are now calling on PMC and PSCDCL to prioritize essential infrastructure maintenance to ensure Pasighat’s development doesn’t come at the cost of basic public hygiene and civic dignity.