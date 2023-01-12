NHB Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 35 vacancies

Applications are invited for 35 vacant managerial positions in National Housing Bank (NHB).

National Housing Bank (NHB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 35 vacant posts of Officers and Managers.

Name of post : General Manager (Project Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant and minimum 15 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Project Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant and minimum 12 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Credit)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant and minimum 12 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent with minimum 10 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Information Security)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduation Degree in Computer Science of equivalent with following:

CISA/ISACA with minimum 10 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Legal & Recovery)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with a degree in Law or a Law Graduate who has passed 5 years integrated law course from a recognized university in India with minimum 10 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Credit)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with CA with minimum 10 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Economics. Desirable: M.Phil., Ph.D with minimum 10 years of experience

Name of post : Regional Manager (Project Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Regional Manager (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Computer Science / MCA with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Regional Manager (Legal & Recovery)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with a degree in Law or a Law Graduate who has passed 5 years integrated law course from a recognized university in India with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Regional Manager (Credit)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with CA with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Regional Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Economics. Desirable: M.Phil., Ph.D with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Regional Manager (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBA (HR) with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Regional Manager (Company Secretary)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree, with Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of

India (ICSI) with minimum 5 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduation in Engineering or above and certified CCNA or above with minimum 4 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (Legal & Recovery)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with a degree in Law or a Law Graduate who has passed 5 years integrated law course from a recognized university in India with minimum 4 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (Credit)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with CA and minimum 4 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (MIS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Statistics OR Post Graduate degree/ diploma

in Operation Research. Desirable: M.Phil., Ph.D with minimum 4 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (General Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Engineering in Civil/Bachelor of Architecture. Qualification / certification in AutoCAD or other such layout designing tools shall be given preference with minimum 2 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduation in Engineering or above and certified DB administrator preferably in MS SQL/ORACLE with minimum 2 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Credit)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with CA with minimum 2 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Economics. Desirable: M.Phil., Ph.D with minimum 2 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (MIS)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Statistics OR Post Graduate degree/ diploma

in Operation Research. Desirable: M.Phil., Ph.D with minimum 2 years of experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Human Resource)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBA (HR) with minimum 2 years of experience

Name of post : Chief Economist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary

economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University with minimum 15 years of experience

Name of post : Protocol Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/institution with minimum 25 years experience

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply ONLINE through NHB website www.nhb.org.in from 14.01.2023 to 06.02.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

