Assam Career Assam University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University.

Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for DST-SERB (CRG) sponsored project “Fabrication and Optimization of Lead-Free Inorganic Halide Perovskite Based Memristive Devices and Systematic Investigation of Synaptic Characteristics for Neuromorphic Applications” in the Department of Applied Sciences and Humanities.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc or equivalent degree in Physics / Electronics / Chemistry and related branches of Physics from recognized University / Institute. GATE/ CSIR-NET or equivalent examination qualification is preferable

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 28 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with CV and other relevant documents to the PI through email at pranab.kumar.sarkar@aus.ac.in / pranab.sarkar83@gmail.com with subject line “Application for the post of JRF under CRG-SERB project”

Last date for submission of applications is 18th January 2023.

