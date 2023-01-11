Assam Career BVFCL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation (BVFCL).

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Medical Superintendent.

Name of post : Assistant Medical Superintendent

No. of posts : 4

Scale of pay : Rs. 20,600-3%-46,500/- Minimum gross pay Rs. 69,000/- approx.

Essential Qualification : MBBS

Also Read : Assam Career : Dhubri Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.01.2023

Job Role : The incumbent will be responsible for overall functioning of relevant discipline and administering the total healthcare facility, attending patients both indoor and outdoor of BVFC Hospital during routine and emergency hours

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th January 2023 at 10:30 AM in Administrative Building, BVFCL, Namrup

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Catering Service Provider vacancies in Girijananda Chowdhury University

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 10 AM of 24th January 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Iconic roles played by TV star Tunisha Sharma