Assam Career Dhubri Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal Dhubri under Dhubri Judiciary.

The Office of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Peon.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The Candidate must have minimum educational qualification of Class- VIII passed

and not more than HSLC Passed.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/- and other allowances as admissible

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should be not less than 18 years and not more than 40

years of age as on 01-01-2023. The relaxation in the upper age limit of reserved categories shall be given as per existing Govt. Rules.

How to apply : Candidaies fulfilling the requisite criterion should submit their duly filled-up application from along with self-attested copies of testimonials, certificate(s) claiming under reserved category from the appropriate authority, three self-attested recent passport size photographs and one self-addressed envelope duly postage stamped of Rs. 5/- to the Office of Member, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal Dhubri on or before 31st January 2023 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

