Assam Career Apply online for 44 vacancies in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 44 vacant positions in different Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK).
Name of post : Senior Scientist-cum-Head under KVKs of AAU
No. of posts : 5
Pay : Rs. 1,31,400/- (Level 13 A in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification : Doctoral degree in the relevant field of Agriculture / Animal Science / Fisheries / Community Science / Horticulture / Sericulture with 8 years experience
Name of post : Subject Matter Specialist (T6) under KVKs of AAU
No. of posts : 15
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Agronomy : 2
- Soil Science : 2
- Plant Protection : 2
- Agriculture Extension : 1
- Animal Science : 4
- Community Science : 1
- Fishery Science : 3
Pay : Rs.56,100/- (Level 10 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification : Master’s degree in Agriculture / Animal Science / Fisheries Science / Community Science / Horticulture / Sericulture from a recognized University
Name of post : Programme Assistant (Lab Tehnician ) (T4) under KVKs
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Rs. 35,400/- (Level 6 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in in Agriculture / Animal Science / Fisheries Science / Community Science from a recognized University
Name of post : Programme Assistant (Computer) (T4) under KVKs
No. of posts : 3
Pay : Rs. 35,400/- (Level 6 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field (Computer Science / Computer Application / Information Technology) or equivalent from a recognized University
Name of post : Farm Manager (T4) under KVKs
No. of posts : 3
Pay : Rs. 35,400/- (Level 6 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture / Animal Science / Fishery Science / Horticulture / Sericulture from a recognized University
Name of post : Stenographer Grade-III
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Rs. 25,500/- (Level 4 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with working knowledge of computer (minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application)
Name of post : Driver (T1) under KVKs
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Rs. 21,700/- (Level 3 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification :
i) Passed HSLC or its equivalent examination from a recognized board
ii) Driving License for both heavy and light vehicles from the appropriate Authority
iii) Two years experience of driving
Name of post : Supporting Staff-Grade I under KVKs
No. of posts : 12
Pay : Rs. 18,000/- (Level 3 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass or ITI Pass
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/kvk-recruitment w.e.f. from 12.01.2023 to 11.02.2023 (up to 4 PM)
Application Fees : Application fees is to be paid online. The prescribed fee is Rs. 500/- in case of general candidates and Rs. 250/- in case of SC / ST / DAC candidates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
