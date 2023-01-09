Assam Career Apply online for 44 vacancies in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for 44 vacant administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 44 vacant positions in different Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK).

Name of post : Senior Scientist-cum-Head under KVKs of AAU

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Rs. 1,31,400/- (Level 13 A in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification : Doctoral degree in the relevant field of Agriculture / Animal Science / Fisheries / Community Science / Horticulture / Sericulture with 8 years experience

Name of post : Subject Matter Specialist (T6) under KVKs of AAU

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agronomy : 2

Soil Science : 2

Plant Protection : 2

Agriculture Extension : 1

Animal Science : 4

Community Science : 1

Fishery Science : 3

Pay : Rs.56,100/- (Level 10 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification : Master’s degree in Agriculture / Animal Science / Fisheries Science / Community Science / Horticulture / Sericulture from a recognized University

Name of post : Programme Assistant (Lab Tehnician ) (T4) under KVKs

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 35,400/- (Level 6 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in in Agriculture / Animal Science / Fisheries Science / Community Science from a recognized University

Name of post : Programme Assistant (Computer) (T4) under KVKs

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 35,400/- (Level 6 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field (Computer Science / Computer Application / Information Technology) or equivalent from a recognized University

Name of post : Farm Manager (T4) under KVKs

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 35,400/- (Level 6 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture / Animal Science / Fishery Science / Horticulture / Sericulture from a recognized University

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-III

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 25,500/- (Level 4 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with working knowledge of computer (minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application)

Name of post : Driver (T1) under KVKs

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 21,700/- (Level 3 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification :

i) Passed HSLC or its equivalent examination from a recognized board

ii) Driving License for both heavy and light vehicles from the appropriate Authority

iii) Two years experience of driving

Name of post : Supporting Staff-Grade I under KVKs

No. of posts : 12

Pay : Rs. 18,000/- (Level 3 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay, ICAR norms)

Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass or ITI Pass

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/kvk-recruitment w.e.f. from 12.01.2023 to 11.02.2023 (up to 4 PM)

Application Fees : Application fees is to be paid online. The prescribed fee is Rs. 500/- in case of general candidates and Rs. 250/- in case of SC / ST / DAC candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

